Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 07:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:59:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rainfall that will continue through this morning and will continue to cause the Skokomish River to rise. Rain will become more scattered throughout the day. The river is expected to crest by Monday afternoon. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 17.1 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO