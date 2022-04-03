ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 22:24:00 Expires: 2022-04-04 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above treeline. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will hover around 4500 feet tonight before falling to 2000 to 3000 feet Monday afternoon into Monday night.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Culebra North Central
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Western and Central Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 04:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 14 inches above 3500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Lookout Pass and Dobson Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds combined with snow may down trees and power lines, leading to sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult at times. Reduced visibilities due to blowing snow may impact travel over Lookout Pass.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations from 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph with very poor visibility in blowing snow. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches, with the highest amounts above 4500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades above 3000 feet. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels around 3500 feet early this morning will fall to 2000 to 3000 feet this afternoon into tonight.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 07:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:59:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rainfall that will continue through this morning and will continue to cause the Skokomish River to rise. Rain will become more scattered throughout the day. The river is expected to crest by Monday afternoon. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 17.1 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Northeast Weld County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Briggsdale, and Sterling. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris, tree limbs, and downed power lines. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected. This snow combined with the strong winds will create near whiteout conditions at times, making back country activities and travel dangerous.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy