Aidan Longwell, Connor Ashby seize opportunities as underclassmen for Kent State baseball

Aidan Longwell and Connor Ashby, two young sluggers from the nearby high school baseball hotbed of Stark County, have been driving forces in a Kent State offense that averaged 7.5 runs per game through the first 19 contests of the 2022 season.

Longwell, a former star quarterback at perennial state football power Massillon High School, entered this weekend’s action batting .373 and leading the team with five home runs, five doubles and 18 RBIs. The 6-foot-1 sophomore first baseman/relief pitcher also ranked second on the team in runs (19), hits (28), slugging percentage (.667) and ops (1.133).

Ashby, a standout signal-caller at North Canton during his high school days, batted .459 in his first 10 games after entering the Golden Flashes lineup in early March. The 6-foot-1 true freshman infielder homered twice and drove in 14 runs during that stretch, and sported a team-best .730 slugging percentage and 1.242 ops heading into this weekend’s home series with No. 25 UConn.

Both players turned down multiple Division I football scholarship offers to play baseball at Kent State.

“Neither one of them has ever had the chance to focus just on baseball. That’s the unique thing about this,” said KSU head coach Jeff Duncan. “We like to recruit multi-sport athletes. It's easier for them to adapt, and they’re generally coachable and more competitive. That’s certainly the case with these two guys. You see them perform on the field, but off the field they’re as quality as it gets. Aidan Longwell is quiet, but he is as good of a human being as you can be. Connor is not as quiet but he’s so polite, very friendly, easy to talk to.

“They’re kicking butt on and off the field.”

Longwell and Ashby earned opportunities to be prime contributors to Kent State’s baseball program early in their respective collegiate careers, and both have taken full advantage.

Healthy Aiden Longwell thriving

Longwell joined the Flashes program last season and contributed more as a left-handed reliever than a hitter while battling a right shoulder injury. He batted .222 in 18 at-bats while collecting a pair of saves and a win in 11 appearances out of the bullpen. Longwell was not able to play defense due to his injury.

“Last year I was limited on what I could do. I was just kind of learning the process of college baseball as a freshman,” he said. “It's not easy to come in and play right away. To just be able to learn as I was going, learn from the older guys last year, I think it really helped me this year be able to come in right away and be ready to roll.”

Seeing a healthy Longwell’s name in Kent State’s 2022 opening day lineup was not a surprise, but seeing him in the three hole was somewhat shocking to everyone —including Longwell himself.

“No, not at all,” said Longwell, when asked if he expected to start the season hitting third in the lineup. “Early in the season during scrimmages I was just trying to get good swings off. [Batting third] is just kind of where it fell into place."

Longwell went 3-for-3 in Kent State’s opening game out of the three-hole at Coastal Carolina, then backed that effort with a homer in game two against West Virginia.

“With that [start], I just kind of proved to myself that I could play at this level and be successful,” said Longwell. “I didn't have the success I wanted to last year, so being able to do that right off the bat this year was nice. It gave me an opportunity to just relax and play the game instead of worrying about success or whatever.”

Longwell is once again a key contributor out of the bullpen this season. He’s usually brought directly off first base to pitch in the later innings. This year Longwell is also able to play defense, and he has shined at first base — with zero errors in his first 140 chances.

"He's as good of a first baseman as I've seen,” said Duncan. “Our fielding percentage as a team is [.983], which is the best since I’ve been here, and Aidan’s a huge reason for that. He has tremendous feel around the base.”

Longwell has a similar natural feel at the plate, making consistently solid contact and sporting power to both gaps.

“There’s a little Don Mattingly to him — simple stroke, uses the whole field,” said Duncan. “He’s super calm, unbelievable composure and leadership skills. You know what you’re going to get from him every day.”

Longwell is one of the most unflappable sophomores you'll ever meet. Leading Massillon’s football program to a pair of Division II state championship appearances certainly prepared him to remain calm under any and all pressures college baseball can present.

“I’ve always just tried to keep everything simple. Don’t overcomplicate the game, it’s hard enough by itself,” said Longwell. "I don't put too much pressure on myself. You're going to make outs, just work hard to get your good swings off and stick to your approach. That’s something I've really been working on, staying with my approach no matter what’s going on and working to get my ‘A’ swings off when I need to.”

Well worth the wait for Connor Ashby

Ashby followed in the footsteps of his father by attending Kent State. Bryan Ashby, currently the head baseball coach at North Canton Hoover, was a team captain on the 1992 Flashes team that claimed the program’s first Mid-American Conference title since 1964.

“It’s pretty cool to be in this program, like my dad,” said Connor Ashby. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Kent State growing up. My dad had a big impact [on his decision to play baseball at KSU], but I also love the coaches here and the campus is great. It's also nice to be so close to home. We’re usually off on Mondays, so I get to go home once a week and see my brother play or go to practice.”

Like most freshmen, Ashby had to bide his time before breaking into the lineup. He did not play in any of Kent State’s first seven games this season.

“I knew I wouldn’t come in and start right away. Not many freshmen do that,” said Ashby. “I knew I had to just wait my turn, be patient, work hard every day and the time would come.”

Ashby received his first playing time on March 5 at Austin Peay, and quite obviously was ready. He went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Kent State’s 16-9 win.

“It felt pretty awesome,” said Ashby, when asked about his collegiate debut. “The first at-bat, it felt like I'd almost never played baseball before when I first got in the box. Getting up there and getting my first hit, then going on to be 4-for-4 that night was pretty surreal.”

Two weeks later Ashby delivered a pair of two-hit games in four starts at Ohio University. He tacked on back-to-back three-hit performances in late March against host Northern Illinois, further entrenching himself in Kent State’s everyday lineup.

“I try not to think too much about it,” said Ashby, when asked about earning a starting role. “I’m just staying within myself, not trying to do too much, staying calm in the box. Just playing the game of baseball, and doing what I can do every day to make sure I do what I do best in the game.”

With Ashby in the lineup in the previous eight games heading into this weekend, the Flashes scored 80 runs. During that stretch Ashby scored nine runs and drove in 13.

"I remember kind of telling him and even his dad [early in the season], it’s coming, stay prepared. Sure enough he got the opportunity, and he hasn’t looked back,” said Duncan. “He’s made huge progress since he got here. Connor has really good hands offensively, makes a lot of contact and moves the baseball all around the field. He’s a tremendous kid, very fun to watch.”

Baseball futures are bright

Longwell and Ashby ended their high school football careers holding virtually every passing record in the books at their respective schools. They’ve gone from competitors on the gridiron to teammates on the diamond, solidifying themselves as consistent key contributors on Kent State’s perennial power baseball program as underclassmen.

“Kids today have constant pressure on them, whether it’s social media, coaches, parents, other players, their communities,” said Duncan. “When you’ve played for the two [high school] programs they’ve come from, and been in the spotlight their entire high school careers, they’re able to handle a lot. I can’t wait to see what kind of players these guys turn into as they continue to grow and develop here.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Aidan Longwell, Connor Ashby seize opportunities as underclassmen for Kent State baseball