First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, snow/mix north & west of NYC

 1 day ago

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/3 Sunday morning update 05:13

As expected, today will be a wetter finish to the weekend. After a round of steady showers this morning, it's a bit more scattered into the afternoon.

Just keep an umbrella handy! Some snow/mix is also likely in the higher elevations well north and west. Highs will top out right around 50 degrees.

After a leftover shower early this evening, things gradually dry out overnight. It'll turn breezy with some gusts 20-30 mph at times. Lows will be in the 30s for the suburbs to near 40 in the city.

Looking at the week ahead, the pick will actually be Monday. We'll have a nice mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps in the mid 50s.

Things turn unsettled for mid to late week with periods of rain, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

