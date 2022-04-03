ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Festival tickets are on sale

By Bill Doyle
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced that tickets are now available for the 18th Princeton Festival, June 10-25, 2022, by phone at 609-497-0020 and online here. This year's Festival features three staged operas, chamber music, orchestral and Pops concerts, plus cabaret and jazz nights all taking place under the Festival's massive...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Three-day LoveFit Festival tickets with camping for £99

Activities designed to aid your body and your mind. You know that really good feeling you get after hitting a personal best when working out? That’s what LoveFit is emulating. You’ll get to exercise in a way you’ve never exercised before, with surfers, dancers, free runners, mountain-climbers and more. Try paddleboarding, yoga, cycling and so much more in a forest retreat. And when you’re not getting your heart pumping? You can release endorphins by hitting the dancefloor, as live music will be playing throughout the day and night.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Society
WLKY.com

Tickets on sale for Dress for Success Derby Hat Exchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can support a local nonprofit organization while getting ready for the Kentucky Derby. Dress for Success Louisville is hosting a Derby Hat Exchange on Saturday, March 26. Attendees are encouraged to bring a gently used or new Derby hat to participate. Organizers said there will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
Secret NYC

A 20-Foot Greenery-Covered Tower Is Coming To Times Square

Times Square will soon be home to a 20-foot tower covered in a cascade of mountain laurel, a species of flowering plant. Created by Cuban-born artist Raúl Cordero, this installation, titled THE POEM, is designed to tame the sensory overload one experiences when in Times Square. Inside the structure you’ll find an illuminated haiku paired with an open patch of sky overhead—an unexpected oasis providing viewers with a brief sense of relief from the contrasting hustle and bustle of the surrounding area.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sierra Boggess
Person
Aaron Diehl
Person
Stephen Sondheim
The Albany Herald

Tickets for 'Blippi The Musical' go on sale Friday

ALBANY — The producers of the children’s YouTube sensation Blippi announced Tuesday additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date at the Albany Civic Center on May 22 at 2 p.m. “Blippi The Musical” is set to bring the energetic and educational children’s character from...
ALBANY, GA
Smithonian

Leap Into the Surprising, Art-Filled Life of Beatrix Potter in a New Exhibition

Early on in her career, beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter (1866-1943) paid several visits to the local museum in her native South Kensington, London. She went to make sketches of a silk 18th-century man’s waistcoat that had been expertly embroidered with neat pink, blue and green flowers. To Potter’s eye, the jacket’s button-hole stitches were “so small—so small—they looked as if they had been made by little mice!” Drawing from local legend about a miraculously appeared waistcoat, Potter wrote and illustrated her own version of events, where a poor tailor’s business is saved from ruin by a crew of singing, sewing mice.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Orchestral Music#Baroque Music#Jazz#Princeton Festival#Pso#Operas#Chamber Music#Trinity Episcopal Church#The Signum Quartet
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE
Deadline

‘Paradise Square’ Broadway Review: History Eludes Musical’s Big Reach

Click here to read the full article. Paradise Square makes quite the reach. A musical about the build-up to New York’s horrific Draft Riots of 1863 reaches to the past to tell us about the present. It reaches across cultures to tell us about assimilation and appropriation. It reaches across styles of music and dance to celebrate diversity and commonality. It reaches to contain both epic realism and mythical nostalgia. And somewhere along the line it reaches a point of no return, when all that reaching just wears itself out. The musical, opening tonight at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, is big...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
CBS News

Pianist Ruth Slenczynska on her life in music

Hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart, pianist Ruth Slenczynska played her first concert when she was four. Nearly a century later, Ruth is still making music, putting out a brand-new album at 97 years old, aptly titled "My Life in Music." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the notes of her life, both high and low – from a difficult childhood, to her relationship with Rachmaninoff, playing a duet with an American president, and the experience age has gifted her.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Paradise Square

Paradise Square is a square peg of a Broadway musical, and it spends much of its time in different round holes. On one hand, this ambitious but amorphous show is a wide-ranging historical period piece about life and strife in Lower Manhattan’s violent Five Points district during the Civil War, as experienced by clashing groups of New Yorkers: white people, Black people, immigrants from places like Ireland and Germany. On another hand, it is a melodrama about couples and families torn apart by slavery, war and mustache-twirling villains. On yet another hand, or perhaps a foot, it is a Mickey-and-Judy story about a struggling local business that tries to keep its creditors at bay by mounting…a dance-off! As Paradise Square tries to juggle its weighty subject matter on these various appendages, you can sense it straining to keep its balance.
MOVIES
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy