MUSKEGON, MI - A 57-year-old Muskegon man is in custody on murder charges for the stabbing death of another Muskegon resident, police said. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Muskegon Police Department officers arrived at the lobby of the Hartford Terrance apartment complex and found a 54-year-old Muskegon man with an apparent stab wound, according to a news release from the department. Responders gave the man medical aid at the scene and took him to Mercy Health Muskegon but he later died there from his injuries, police said.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO