Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

By ADAM BEAM ASSOCIATED PRESS
KSLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were...

ksltv.com

