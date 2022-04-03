ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

San Carlos: man arrested after stabbing store clerk

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQagf_0ey75etj00

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly stole items from a convenience store and then stabbed the clerk after he was confronted with the crime.

Deputies from the San Carlos bureau responded to the Circle K at 500 El Camino Real to a 10:17 p.m. report of an altercation involving a customer who refused to pay for all of his items.

Police said the altercation spilled out of the store into the parking lot, where the suspect stabbed the clerk, who was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

Police arrested Jonathan David Alas, 22, for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police consider the case an ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information about it to call the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363- 4911.

Alternatively, callers may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Carlos, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#El Camino Real#Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Bay City News Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy