ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Young cyclist dies after being by struck by pickup truck in Bridgewater

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chBhS_0ey75Vu400

BRIDGEWATER - A juvenile female cyclist was pronounced dead after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Fulton and 3rd streets Saturday, township Officer Kevin Florczak said Saturday night.

According to township officers who responded to the scene at 6:08 p.m., township resident Maria A. Toribio, 22, was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck. Toribio was traveling north on Fulton Street when she struck a juvenile female cyclist in the intersection of Fulton and 3rd streets.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Somerset in Somerville, where she was pronounced dead.

This accident remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kevin Florczak of the Bridgewater Police Traffic Safety Bureau at 908-722-4111, extension 4130, or the Bridgewater TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin.

Comments / 7

Brian Ford
20h ago

Great editing to use a picture having nothing to do with the death of a young cyclist. More reason why less people respect the media daily, it's all about your own agenda. Keep it up.

Reply
8
Related
Daily Voice

Warren County Woman, 24, Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Own Pickup Truck, Police Say

A 24-year-old Warren County woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after being run over by her own pickup truck, authorities said. Samantha Gardner, of Hackettstown, was behind the wheel of a Sierra pickup truck heading north on Grand Avenue near Robins Court when the vehicle stalled and she exited just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, local police said in a Wednesday release.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

2 killed, 3 injured in Newark crash involving stolen car

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A Long Island man was one of two victims killed in a crash in Newark involving a stolen car, officials said. A stolen Dodge Charger was speeding when it hit an Acura at the intersection of West Runyon and Elizabeth Avenue in Newark at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, according to the Essex […]
NEWARK, NJ
Eyewitness News

Police: Man dead after being struck by garbage truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police say a man is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in Hartford Thursday morning. Authorities say the crash happened in the area of 160 Brainard Road around 6:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old male in the road with life-threatening...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Accidents
County
Somerset County, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Western Michigan Boy, 3, Dies After Being Struck by Tractor

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 3-year-old western Michigan boy died after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County, police said. After the boy was hit by the tractor around 3 p.m. Monday at a farm in Ottawa County's Blendon Township, first responders were dispatched to the scene and attempted life-saving measures.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Woman steals cash from 79-year-old inside Queens restaurant, police say

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman stole cash from a man inside a restaurant in Queens Monday, according to police. Around 10:51 a.m., a woman asked the 79-year-old victim inside a restaurant along Junction Boulevard near 37th Street if he had any change to spare, authorities said. When the man took out his wallet […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident#Gmc Sierra#Mycentraljersey Com#The Usa Today Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 10 In Morris County

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened around 1:30 p.m., police said. A serious crash shut down Route 10 in Morris County Monday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred near the Ridgedale Avenue intersection in Hanover, local police confirmed in a social media post shortly after 12:30 p.m. A photo from the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

1K+
Followers
898
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy