West Palm Beach, FL

Lake Worth Beach man dies after fall from ladder while working

By Yasmine Julmisse
WPBF News 25
 1 day ago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Sunday's headlines. West Palm Beach police are investigating the death of a Lake Worth Beach man who died Saturday morning after falling off...

