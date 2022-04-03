ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match Card

By Erik Beaston
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

WrestleMania Saturday set the bar incredibly high for the second night of festivities, thanks to a Match of the Year candidate in Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, the shocking return of Cody Rhodes to WWE and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's first major, physical confrontation in two decades. Sunday's show...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Johnny Knoxville
PWMania

LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT ONE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Universal Championships#Roman Reigns Lrb#Alpha Academy#Omos
FanSided

WrestleMania attendance record: WWE’s record crowd for flagship event

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is the record for the largest attendance in the event’s history. WrestleMania 38 has arrived, and will take over the Dallas, Texas area. Nights One and Two of the massive wrestling event will take place inside the massive AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Cleveland.com

How do I watch WrestleMania 38? How to live stream WWE on Peacock

ARLINGTON, Texas – If you enjoyed the first night of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, Night 2 is set to feature one of the biggest main events in WWE history. Sunday is headlined by a title-for-title showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The only way to watch is to stream on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy