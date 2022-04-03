Brooklyn Beckham signs prenup ahead of £3m wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz

The power couple, who have been dating for less than a year, shared a romantic kiss while dressed to the nines for a fancy occasion. Ant Anstead, 42, and Renee Zellweger, 52, are so in love. The celebrity couple packed on the PDA in a sweet snapshot that the British TV personality posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. They were both dressed in fancy attire while sharing a romantic kiss on the lips. Ant, who looked overjoyed to be kissing his gorgeous gal, wore a dark blue tuxedo, which matched the Oscar winner‘s stylish floral dress.
