ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Brooklyn Beckham signs prenup ahead of £3m wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz

Baker City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Beckham signs prenup ahead of £3m...

www.bakercityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Nicola Peltz
WUSA

How Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Making Their Relationship Work

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are making their relationship a priority. A source tells ET that the pair is "still going strong," nearly seven months after they were first romantically linked. "They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work," the source says....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Kiss In Rare PDA Photo On Instagram

The power couple, who have been dating for less than a year, shared a romantic kiss while dressed to the nines for a fancy occasion. Ant Anstead, 42, and Renee Zellweger, 52, are so in love. The celebrity couple packed on the PDA in a sweet snapshot that the British TV personality posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. They were both dressed in fancy attire while sharing a romantic kiss on the lips. Ant, who looked overjoyed to be kissing his gorgeous gal, wore a dark blue tuxedo, which matched the Oscar winner‘s stylish floral dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Heiress#3m
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Admits He’s Not ‘Back Together’ With Lisa Bonet After Hanging With Kate Beckinsale

The ‘Aquaman’ star called his ex ‘family,’ in a new interview at the Academy Awards. Later that evening, he cozied up to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after-party. Jason Momoa shut down rumors that he and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet were back together during a red carpet interview with Access at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. Jason, 42, quickly shook his head, when the interviewer Scott Hall said that the actor was his “inspiration” and he was happy to see him and Lisa, 54, working on their relationship, but the Dune star said that wasn’t the case!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s massive new $50M Bel-Air family home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wasting no time solidifying their future plans together. After months of searching for their perfect home for their blended family, it seems they finally found it. The two lovebirds are in contract to shell out out more than $50 million for a massive Bel-Air, Los Angeles, abode spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, according to TMZ. And it looks like, despite the hefty price to be paid, they’re still snagging a deal for the gigantic property, which will offer plenty of room for their children to play. The property first went up for sale in February for...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Are Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale Dating?

We might have a new celeb couple on our hands in Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale, as if living in a world amid Bennifer 2.0, Kourt and Trav, Kim and Pete, and Zoë and Channing is not enough. Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spotted getting quite chummy with Underworld...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stands Tall in 6-Inch Heels, Green Velvet Gown & Diamonds at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga stepped out in her latest look that exuded movie star glamour—with a twist—at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The musician hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley. For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” star stepped out in a sweeping custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The elegant number was composed of dark green silk and velvet, featuring twisted textures, a deep neckline and flowing train. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a black feather-covered clutch, as well as sparkling diamond and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Bond Over Lisa Bonet's Wedding Ring

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa‘s friendship is still going strong. On Saturday, the “Fly Away” singer posted a photo of him and Momoa riding motorcycles, with the caption: “Ride or die. Brothers for life.” The vocalist was married to Lisa Bonet between 1987 and 1993, when they raised The Batman star Zoë Kravitz. The Cosby Show actor went on to marry Momoa in 2005, when the family welcomed Momoa with open arms.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite At Son Samuel’s School As J.Lo Romance Heats Up

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner continue to have a successful co-parenting relationship, showing up for their kids after school in Santa Monica. Ben Affleck is ever the doting dad! The Tender Bar star was photographed picking up son Samuel, 10, from school on Friday in Santa Monica, California, wearing a plaid button down shirt over a t-shirt and pairing the look with blue jeans. Sam sported blue jeans like his dad, also wearing a white shirt and a cowl neck scarf.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Melissa McCarthy Puts Comfort First in Flat Sandal Slides on the Red Carpet at Critics’ Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. Melissa McCarthy arrived on the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards yesterday in LA in an electrifying dress. McCarthy’s gown was littered with gold. The dress featured a black, white and gold zigzag pattern with long sleeves; it was cinched with gold detailing that looked almost like a belt. The “Little Mermaid” actress surely looks comfy in the ensemble, keeping things slightly casual. The star wore gold jewelry around her neck, putting on a couple of bracelets and rings to tie everything together. The “Bridesmaids” star’s makeup was slightly smokey, playing off of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Hollywood Glamour & the ‘Perfect Kiss’ With Travis Barker on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker joined a star-studded red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. The reality star wore a black strapless gown featuring a rounded neckline and a structured skirt with a slight slit up the side. The vintage Mugler dress, while simple, is classic Hollywood glam, playing on a black-tie style in a subtle way. Kardashian’s Aquazzura footwear was a play on a clear pump with black straps and a peep-toe. The brand’s “Perfect Kiss” sandal heels also featured PVC straps, suede uppers and a 4-inch heel. Meanwhile, Barker...
CELEBRITIES
People

Lily Collins Says She Had to See a Podiatrist Every Week Because of Her Emily in Paris Heels

Lily Collins' Emily in Paris character may be one of the most fashion-forward gals on television, but her must-have wardrobe occasionally came at a cost!. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the Netflix star, 33, opened up about having to sacrifice comfort for style while filming the hit series, which was recently renewed for a third and fourth season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Baftas 2022: Best dressed stars from Lady Gaga to Sebastian Stan

Red carpets are back, baby, and this year a slew of stars descended on the red carpet outside of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2022 Baftas.As well as being the first full-capacity Baftas since the beginning of the pandemic, this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the British Academy Film Awards.Last year’s event was more subdued, as many nominees and winners appeared via video call rather than in-person.The Baftas celebrate the best in film, both British and internationally, and this year the sci-fi saga Dune led the pack of nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Gets Chic in Chanel With Black Halter Gown on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was joined by fellow actor and husband Javier Bardem on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles at the 2022 Oscars. The pair looked stunning in black, with Cruz wearing a black and silver Chanel halter dress that tied in a tweed bow around her neck. The actress’ dress featured buttons running down the top half towards the middle. The gown‘s skirt was large and had an expansive shape. The skirt was slightly pleated and long, with the hem stopping just above the carpet, hiding the actress’s shoes. Cruz opted for chunky gold...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy