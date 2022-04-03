Man shot in head at Compton car wash
COMPTON - A male victim was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting at the Compton Car Wash. The shooting was reported at 6:43...www.foxla.com
COMPTON - A male victim was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting at the Compton Car Wash. The shooting was reported at 6:43...www.foxla.com
they killed three kids in 94 my niece 17 a little girlfriend 14 and the guy that was trying to help fix the car to go skating Compton is no better then Donald Trump and Putin
Comments / 10