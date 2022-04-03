Biden 'confident' his son didn't break the law, White House chief of staff says

President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021. | Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

President Joe Biden is "confident" that his son Hunter didn't break the law, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday.

"Of course the president is confident that his son didn't break the law," Klain said on ABC's "This Week."

Hunter Biden's international business dealings have been under investigation since 2020, but discussion about his conduct has accelerated in recent weeks with confirmation that a laptop dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware was indeed his. Among the questions is whether he exploited his family name to make dubious or illegal business deals, and whether his father was aware of what he is/was doing.

Klain said the president has had no contact with the Justice Department on the matter and that the White House is letting the matter play out in the legal system without interference.

"The president is confident that his family did the right thing," Klain told host George Stephanopoulos. "But again, I want to just be really clear. These are actions by Hunter and his brother. They're private matters. They don't involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in."

Saying Biden believes in an independent legal system, Klain also said he never heard the president speak in favor of the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

"One reason why Joe Biden got elected," Klain said, "was he promised he would take the decision over who got prosecuted and what away from the White House and put it in the Justice Department. Only Richard Nixon and Donald Trump in the modern era believed that prosecution decisions should be made in the Oval Office."