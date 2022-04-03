11 displaced after fire destroys multi-family home in Lynn, Massachusetts

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on Friday, March 11, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a house fire on Sweet Clover Place in Ashburn. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units from Ashburn, Moorefield, Kincora, Sterling, Leesburg, and Fairfax County were dispatched to the fire along with numerous command officers. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story, single-family home with smoke showing from the structure and all occupants located safely outside.
Comments / 0