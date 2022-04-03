ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bwoglines: Palin And Pizza Prices Edition

By Conor Wolff
Cover picture for the articleIn case global warming wasn’t enough, now the price of pizza is going up?!. Happening in the World: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place tonight, starting at 8 pm EST. The biggest night in music will be hosted by Trevor Noah in Las Vegas....

Palin eyes political comeback in Alaska

Sarah Palin said Monday she's weighing a possible run for Alaska Rep. Don Young's vacant U.S. House seat following his death last week. What she's saying: The former Alaska governor told Newsmax it "would be an honor" to replace the long-serving Republican House member. "If I were asked to serve...
I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
Craig Melvin Will Leave MSNBC Duties to Focus on ‘Today,’ NBC News

Craig Melvin will leave his 11 a.m. weekday morning slot at MSNBC at the end of March, marking the latest shift of personnel at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Melvin will focus more heavily on his duties at NBC News and NBC’s “Today” program, where he is as regular a presence as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, according to a spokesperson for MSNBC. Melvin’s contract with NBCUniversal is believed to lapse at the end of 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Host Chuck Todd Sells Virginia Home for $1.1M

Here’s a scoop: “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd has sold one of his homes in Arlington, VA. The investment property had been available as a rental for $3,900 a month back in 2016. Last September, Todd placed the Cape Cod-style abode on the market for $1,050,000. It sold a month later for $1,102,100.
Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before Project Veritas bought it for $40,000 before the election

Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before it was purchased by Project Veritas for $40,000 in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. The New York Times published new details Sunday about Project Veritas' alleged efforts to obtain and authenticate the first daughter's diary - as the conservative group remains under federal investigation over the matter.
Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
“MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” WINS AGAIN; #1 IN KEY DEMO

Reaches More Than 3.9 Million Video Views Across Digital Platforms. #1 Most Watched Sunday Show in the Nation’s Capital for 83 Straight Months. March. 15, 2022 – Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show in the key demo this past Sunday, March 13, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Quarter Sheets Pizza

The proliferation of Detroit-style pizza shops in LA over the past year and a half has been pretty extraordinary. And as someone who fell in love with the style as an undergrad in Ann Arbor (Go Blue), I am thrilled. But as more places open up, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to know which ones are doing it right and which ones are just cashing in on the trend. Quarter Sheets is doing it right. The Glendale pop-up (pick-up is at the chef’s home) started last fall on Instagram and has slowly built a rabid follower-base that sells out the pizza within minutes every week. The focaccia-like crust is thick and crispy with inch-high edges that crackle and snap under each bite. The interior, on the other hand, is soft and pillowy, soaking up the sweet red sauce that’s striped across the top. I could say this is my favorite Detroit-style pizza in LA, but I don’t think that’s the whole picture. This is some of my favorite pizza, period. Follow @quartersheets for all the latest details and menu drops.
Palin announces run for Alaska's congressional seat

Sarah Palin announced Friday she would run for Alaska's only congressional seat, following the death of Republican Congressman Don Young and made the campaign official by filing with the Federal Election Commission. Driving the news: The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president floated a possible run...
TV Channel Shuts Down, Files for Bankruptcy

Black News Channel is no longer in existence. The channel, known simply as BNC, was founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts in conjunction with veteran broadcast executive Bob Brillante. The goal was to service underserved communities with quality news and content. But the company has ceased all operations after a difficult year, shutting down operations completely on Friday, March 25. Simultaneously, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. The Tallahassee-based channel listed $10 million-$50 million in liabilities. Between 200 and 999 creditors are reportedly owed money, The Wrap reports.
