Los Angeles, CA

Tiger Woods to make ‘game-time decision’ on Masters participation

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Tiger Woods has announced he will practice at Augusta before deciding whether to compete at next week’s Masters.

Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major champion required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following the single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” five-times Masters champion Woods said on his personal Twitter account on Sunday.

“It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

Woods’ potential participation at the Masters, the first major tournament of 2022, has been the talk of the golfing world.

The 46-year-old American, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.

But Woods was allowed to use a cart in the 36-hole event and could opt not to hit some shots due to the scramble format.

He said in February that he could “walk on a treadmill all day”, but had a “long way to go” before being fit enough to tackle a course with the undulations of Augusta.

Jose Maria Olazabal hoping Tiger Woods can complete Masters comeback

If there is any player who can empathise with what Tiger Woods has been through as he tries to get fit for the Masters, Jose Maria Olazabal fits the bill. Olazabal first triumphed at Augusta National in 1994 but later that year was struck down by a debilitating ailment in the joints of his feet which left him in so much pain that he had to crawl to the bathroom.
Carberry family linked with Aintree forever

Anyone who has followed racing over the last couple of decades will be familiar with the exploits of at least one Carberry, whether it is Paul, Nina, Thomas or Philip. But before the first family of Irish jockeyship, their father, Tommy Carberry, was something of a legend. To be exact,...
Justin Thomas' Caddie Has Telling Comment On Tiger Woods

The sports world has one question this weekend: will Tiger Woods play in the Masters next week?. Over the past few days, rumors of Tiger teeing it up at Augusta National have reached a fever pitch. On Tuesday, Woods flew to Augusta and played a full 18 holes alongside his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas.
Is Tiger Woods going to play the Masters? Here is what we know.

Exhale, Tiger Woods fan. The answer is coming. The Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National. But until then? You already know the drill. This week alone, you've refreshed golf.com and twitter.com, and you've tracked a jet. You've typed in masters.com, clicked on "players," scrolled all the way to the bottom to see if your man's photo was there — and not listed under "past champions not playing." Woods may have been in a car crash just over 13 months ago where he severely injured his right leg, but then you've seen him hit balls at the Hero, and watched him nearly win the PNC, and heard that he played a practice round this week at Augusta, and you ask yourself:
Augusta National makes changes to course ahead of The Masters

It's almost time for The Masters to tee off, and the golf world can't wait to see the best of the best look to capture the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. However, there'll be some changes to the course for this year's event, specifically the par-4 11th and par-5 15th holes.
Tiger announces intentions for the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WAFF) - In a tweet Sunday morning, Tiger Woods announced that he is heading to Augusta and will make a "game time" decision on whether or not he will compete in the Masters. Woods was involved in a car crash in late February 2021 that left...
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods remains in Masters field until he says otherwise

Just days before Masters week, Tiger Woods remains in the field. Although it's hard to imagine Woods returning to business as usual given the severity of his one-car crash back in February 2021 — which nearly caused him to have his right leg amputated —the New York Post reports Woods is likely to remain until he says he's not.
Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Practice rounds are underway for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. This is the first Masters Tournament that is back to normal operations since before the pandemic in 2019. Tiger Woods arrived in Augusta on...
These European cities are blooming with activity this spring

Traditionally, spring has always been a season focused around nature. But as days lengthen and the air grows warmer, cities also shine in a new light. After two years of closures and restrictions, museums and galleries have reopened and streets are once again full of life. Fully vaccinated travellers will...
Jeremy Vine forced off air after power fails

Jeremy Vine has been forced off air on Channel 5 after a "significant" power outage at ITN Productions. The daily talk show was replaced with re-runs of Million Pound Home after power and the back-up generator reportedly failed early on Monday. Staff at ITN Productions received an email...
Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash

Matty Stevens' season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend. The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 win against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There...
No sign of Martin Pipe conforming even after all these years

Perhaps it is to be expected, given the character involved. Of all the heavyweight trainers over the past 50 years, Martin Pipe has always been a southpaw. Wired just that little bit differently, with no hint of flim or flam, Pipe was double-squiggle quirky. Still is. Gone are the days...
'World has moved on' from partygate, minister suggests

The "world has moved on" from the partygate saga, a minister has claimed, as his Cabinet colleague said some of the rules imposed on the country were "inhuman" and Boris Johnson was given the wrong information over rule-breaking. Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said his constituents were...
Cornwall, Liverpool and Norfolk among winners of new bus funding

Thirty-one areas in England have been selected for the latest round of Government funding to boost bus services. Among the successful counties, city regions and unitary authorities chosen were Brighton and Hove, City of York, Cornwall, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and the West Midlands, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.
Millwall could welcome back Ryan Leonard for Swansea visit

Ryan Leonard could return to the Millwall squad for the visit of Swansea. The versatile midfielder is fit again after more than four months out with an ankle injury. The Lions will still be without Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman. Teenage forward Zak Lovelace is a doubt with...
