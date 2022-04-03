ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC teen charged with hate crime after group attacks Hasidic man in Brooklyn

By Stephen Sorace
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old in New York City has been arrested in connection to a hate crime assault after a group of teens attacked a Hasidic man in Brooklyn on Friday night, authorities said. The unprovoked attack happened just before 8 p.m. on Gerry Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood when a...

Comments / 33

Cat Woman
22h ago

1) This is what happens when the media pushes racism. It's in the news daily with people and objects being racist with no proof! 2) The failed political and judicial systems RELEASE criminals with little to no consequences. 3) The demonrats and media pushing anti-semitism. 😡

Reply(1)
26
jody
5h ago

What about these kids parents? Where I live black teens run around with rifles shooting anyone. And we are forced to pay their parents to parent……….parental neglect should result in NO child support or tax credits.

Reply
7
