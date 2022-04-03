ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Prop bets: Sunday threes to target

By Griffin Carroll
 1 day ago
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA regular season is coming to a close, but threes have remained hot, and on a loaded Sunday, we need a piece.

As of this writing, there are multiple games with props not yet up, so keep your eye on players like Evan Fournier, Keldon Johnson, Devin Booker and Klay Thompson.

I won't pretend to know their statuses at this moment, but if they are active, they are all in good spots for threes.

Let's get to the three spots that are already up, because I see value out here.

Luka Doncic

Luka is in a tremendous spot for threes Sunday, as he'll face a Bucks team allowing the most threes per game this season. Milwaukee has also struggled to slow down guards, so signs are pointing to a big Doncic game.

Luka is averaging 10.0 three-point attempts per game in his past 10, and has made 4+ threes in seven of those games.

This is elite volume against an ideal target. Count me in.

Betting options:

  • 4+ threes (-125 FD)
  • 5+ threes (+182 FD)

Jalen Green

Of course we're going back to Jalen Green!

Green has been a profit machine all week and gets another soft matchup for threes so let's keep this magic run rolling.

Green is averaging an absurd 12.8 three-point attempts per game in his last five, making 5+ threes in each game.

This has been such an awesome stretch of games for the rookie, and against a Minnesota team allowing the fifth-most threes per game, I think he can keep it going.

Betting options:

  • 4+ threes (-113 FD)
  • 5+ threes (+210 FD)

Fred VanVleet

We certainly picked VanVleet on his biggest night of the year, making five threes on Friday on a monstrous 16 attempts from long-range.

VanVleet is averaging 8.9 attempts per game in his past 10, shooting 7+ threes in eight of his past 10.

The Raptors find themselves in a big game Sunday, which helps us fell more comfortable about lineups and playing time. Toronto gets Miami, and the Heat allow the seventh-most threes per game this season.

FVV's standard over/under is currently at 2.5 and incredibly juiced (-186) so I'm going to skip over that and opt for the other options.

Betting options:

  • 4+ threes (+150 FD)
  • .25u: 5+ threes (+370 FD)

Unless otherwise specified, every bet I've highlighted is a .5 unit play for me.

Of the names I listed in the intro, I am most excited about Keldon Johnson against Portland, a team he just lit up on Friday.

I hope this can be a good start to your NBA research for the day, good luck today!

State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
