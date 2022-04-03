ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
Florida Lottery 500X Cash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Cha-Ching! A Polk County woman is a millionaire after winning $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Eisnaria Kendrick claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game after purchasing her winning ticket from the Chevron on 1st Street North in Winter Haven.

The 31-year-old Winter Haven woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Florida Lottery 500X Cash

Scratch-off games made up 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2020-21.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

