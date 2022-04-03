ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

5 Vital Things You Can’t Forget When Leaving a Dealer With a Used Car

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are 5 vital things you can't forget before leaving a dealer with a used...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit

87K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Longest Lasting Cars on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Dealership#Vehicles#Vehicle Title#Car Wash#Mercedes Benz
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Chevy Corvette Production Problem

We'd love to see a lot of things happen again in the auto industry. The return of palatable faces to BMW models, for example. This, however, is not something anyone wants to see again. Corvette production is stopping. Yes, again. This comes hot on the heels of Chevrolet removing Magnetic Ride Control from the 2022 'Vette lineup. Thankfully, that issue has since been remedied. However, parts are still a bit hard to come by at GM right now.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy