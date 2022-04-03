ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two men hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

KSAT 12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized after a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex overnight, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Authorities ID woman found dead in parking lot of apartment complex on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex earlier this month. Authorities said the body of Ileen Diaz, 44, was found just before noon on March 11 at the Westward Plaza Apartments and Townhomes in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, near the intersection of West Military Drive and US-90.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sapd#San Antonio#University Hospital#Police#Public Safety
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KSAT 12

Woman arrested in San Antonio in connection with Texas doctor’s hit-and-run death, reports say

Police in San Antonio arrested an 18-year-old woman they say was a passenger during the hit-and-run death of a prominent Galveston doctor. San Antonio and Galveston police took Cianna Mims into custody on Friday on a charge of failure to report a felony, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported. Her boyfriend was allegedly the one behind the wheel. He was arrested last week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man shot twice in West Side home, police seek woman’s ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was shot twice at his West Side home by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during an altercation about property, San Antonio police said. Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Jean Street, not far from South Hamilton Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy