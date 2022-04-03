ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Man struck by SUV as he was crossing street in Falmouth

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Abh7G_0ey6zUH500

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV while crossing the street toward a convenience store in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at the Cumberland Farms on Teaticket Highway just before 9 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers located a male victim on the ground suffering from severe head and body trauma, according to police.

First aid was administered on scene before the victim was med flighted to a Boston hospital.

An initial investigation showed the man, who was not in a crosswalk at the time, was crossing Teaticket Highway, toward Cumberland Farms, when he was struck by an SUV traveling south on the road.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was cooperating fully with the investigation, police said.

An investigation by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department and Massachusetts State Police is ongoing.

There was no immediate update on his condition Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating murder in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in Roxbury, after Boston Police found a woman stabbed to death Tuesday morning. Police responded to 1050 Tremont St. just before 9 a.m. following a 911 call. When they arrived on scene, police say they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Falmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Falmouth, MA
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Bakersfield Now

Man killed on Hwy 99 after he was struck by semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man died early Tuesday morning after his van stopped on Highway 99 for unknown reasons and was rear-ended by a semitrailer truck, according to California Highway Patrol. The man was ejected in the crash, said the department. Around 4:45 a.m. officers responded to Highway...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy