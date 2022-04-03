Man struck by SUV as he was crossing street in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV while crossing the street toward a convenience store in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at the Cumberland Farms on Teaticket Highway just before 9 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers located a male victim on the ground suffering from severe head and body trauma, according to police.

First aid was administered on scene before the victim was med flighted to a Boston hospital.

An initial investigation showed the man, who was not in a crosswalk at the time, was crossing Teaticket Highway, toward Cumberland Farms, when he was struck by an SUV traveling south on the road.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was cooperating fully with the investigation, police said.

An investigation by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department and Massachusetts State Police is ongoing.

There was no immediate update on his condition Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

