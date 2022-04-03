ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

52% of Americans disapprove of GOP handling of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings: poll

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IRJ5_0ey6zQkB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfyaD_0ey6zQkB00
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2022.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

  • 52% of Americans disapprove of the GOP handling of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
  • In the recent Quinnipiac poll, a majority (51%) also expressed support for Jackson's confirmation.
  • Democrats hope to have Jackson confirmed by the Senate by the end of the week.

A majority of Americans disapprove of the way that the Republican Party has handled the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, according to a recent Quinnipiac Poll .

In the survey, which was released on March 30, 52% of respondents had a negative view of the GOP approach to vetting Jackson for the high court, while 27% approved of their efforts.

A plurality of respondents (42%) had a positive opinion of the Democratic Party's handling of the nomination, while 34% had a negative view.

Along party lines, Americans appear to be divided. Fifty-two percent of Republicans were satisfied with their party's handling of the confirmation hearing, while 76% of Democrats held a positive view of the way that their party conducted the process.

Overall, 51% of respondents backed Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court, while only 30% were opposed to her appointment.

Democrats approved of Jackson's confirmation by a massive 84%-5% margin, while Republicans opposed the judge's nomination 60%-21%. Independents supported Jackson's confirmation by a 54%-27% margin.

In the survey, 72% of respondents also said that the Supreme Court confirmation process had become too "political," while 21% disagreed.

Republicans have come under fire by Democrats since Jackson's confirmation hearings began late last month, with the majority party arguing that the GOP sought to unfairly malign of the judge's judicial record. From 2013 to 2021, Jackson was a  federal judge on the US District Court for the District of Columbia, and since last year, she has served on the DC federal appellate court.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia — who has made bipartisanship a hallmark of his congressional career and who has been a thorn in the side of many of President Joe Biden's most ambitious domestic legislative plans — criticized Judiciary Committee Republicans last week for what he saw as their "disgraceful" behavior toward Jackson.

Manchin, who has been a wild card on much of the Democratic Party's agenda in the 50-50 Senate, recently committed to backing Jackson's confirmation.

"It was disgraceful, it really was, what I saw," he told reporters last week regarding Jackson's treatment during her hearings. "I think she's extremely well-qualified and I think she'll be an exemplary judge."

During the hearings, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Josh Hawley of Missouri, all adopted aggressive lines of questioning, with the GOP lawmakers pressing Jackson on everything from critical race theory to her sentencing for sex-related cases. In many instances, she was repeatedly cut off by the lawmakers.

All three men pressed Jackson about sentencing guidelines, with Brown explaining her reasoning for granting specific lengths of sentences on multiple occasions.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin on the second day of Jackson's hearings told reporters that "four or five" Republican senators declined to show a proper level of respect toward the judge. The Illinois Democrat blasted lawmakers whom he felt used the confirmation hearings as a vehicle to promote themselves.

"This notion of asking the toughest and meanest questions and then race to Twitter to see if somebody is tweeting it ... I mean that's as bad as playing to the cameras on the worst day," Durbin said last week.

After an April 4 Senate vote to advance Jackson's nomination, Democrats hope to have the judge confirmed by the end of the week.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 28

Mary Warner
17h ago

She was nominated because of skin color not qualification. THAT IS WRONG. She should find that as a insult but then she doesn't know what a woman is... "WHAT IS A WOMAN"

Reply(3)
18
Pato Smith
13h ago

These judges should be selected based on merit. What color they are or what sex they are shouldNot matter. My goodness, none of them deserve a lifetime appointment.

Reply
10
jredegg
13h ago

Another fake poll! I’d love to dig into the details of this poll to learn who was polled!

Reply
13
If you enjoy reading articles from
Business Insider
Business Insider

449K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Follow Business Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
West Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#U S Supreme Court#Americans#Gop#Capitol Hill#The Republican Party#The Democratic Party#Republicans#The Supreme Court
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

449K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy