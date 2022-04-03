Two teens injured, one arrested after OWI crash with trees

DECATUR, Wis. — Two teens were hospitalized Saturday after an OWI crash, Green County Sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and EMS responded to a reported crash in the N4600 block of State Highway 104 just after 12:15 a.m. Officials said a truck was found in the west ditch.

The cab of the truck was wedged between two trees and was separated from the truck’s frame, which was found resting against another tree in the west ditch.

The driver, a 16-year-old male from Evansville, was reportedly driving south when he was distracted by his phone and lost control of his truck. He sustained significant non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the truck’s airbags did not deploy.

A 14-year-old passenger also sustained significant non-life-threatening injuries. Both teens were taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville.

After an investigation, Sheriff’s officials said the driver was arrested. He faces charges of OWI causing great bodily harm to a passenger under 16 and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

He was also cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving left of center, inattentive driving, operating after probationary license hours, failure to fasten seat belt, failure to maintain control of vehicle, and underage drinking.

