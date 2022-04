Family Adventure Day will happen this Saturday, March 19, and it will feature 40 different locations where families can go and have some fun. Family Adventure Day is a fundraiser for Healing House. For $100 a family of four will each get a t-shirt, and they can visit as many of the businesses that they can fit in one day. For an extra $50 donation, your adventures can even start on Friday night at the participating businesses.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO