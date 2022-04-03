ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The IUP Panel on the race for U.S. Senate

By Ryan Bittan, Glen Mills
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – A new poll shows Utah Senator Mike Lee has a big lead over the GOP challengers in the upcoming primary election.

Rep. Candice Pierucci (R), Herriman, and former Democratic state Senator Scott Howell weigh in on the race in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

