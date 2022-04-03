ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police say man serious, woman critical following overnight shooting

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated following a shooting overnight in Buffalo. The incident happened shortly...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 3

J.S.T
22h ago

ECMC be like, "take a number, we got 4 in front of you". How are this many people getting shot???? Can anyone with the "community" answer?

Reply
3
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side

21K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Buffalo Police#Ecmc
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIVB

Buffalo man released without bail after drug raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Buffalo man is back on the streets after authorities found him flushing cocaine down a toilet during a drug raid, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and Homeland Security Investigations’ BEST Team raided an upper...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Four shot overnight on Genesee St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people are recovering after Buffalo Police they were shot overnight while leaving some type of party. It happened just after 1 AM in the 400 block of Genesee St. near Mortimer. The three men and a woman were taken to local hospitals in civilian vehicles.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy