Utah State

Governor Cox on the legislative session

By Ryan Bittan, Glen Mills
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Governor Spencer Cox (R), Utah, has reviewed and taken action on all the legislation passed during the legislative session.

He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his thoughts on the session, including the veto override of HB11.

