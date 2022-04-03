ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: 16-year-old arrested for hate crime attack on Hasidic Jewish man

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
The NYPD says they have arrested one individual for an alleged anti-semitic attack in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Friday on Gerry Street. A group of six males walked up to a 21-year-old man dressed in Hasidic attire. They started to punch him and kick him to the ground.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his mouth and was treated at the scene.

Police say there was no provocation to the attack. The men did not speak to each other. They group attacked and ran away.

The 16-year-old male is being charged with gang assault and assault as a hate crime. The search continues for the other five males involved.

There is nearly a 60% increase in hate crimes this year, according to the NYPD. In the northern part of Brooklyn alone, there is a 40% increase.

Arthur Erdman
1d ago

No mention of the race of the attackers. Is there a common denominator in the attacks on Jews and Asians ?

