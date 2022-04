NEW YORK -- Kathy Hochul is the first woman to serve as New York's governor in -- get this -- 245 years, since George Clinton became the first governor on July 30, 1777. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer says that as we celebrate Women's History Month, there is no more fitting example of strength, resiliency and courage than a woman who, in her brief tenure, has had to deal with a terrifying pandemic and the need to restore the state's economic vitality. Hochul wanted to do the interview for Women's History Month by the women's rights pioneers monument in Central Park, that honors...

POLITICS ・ 20 DAYS AGO