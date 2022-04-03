ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: The consensus big board top-10 OT prospects

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
Not counting quarterback, offensive tackle is the Seahawks’ greatest need heading into the 2022 NFL draft. With Duane Brown and Brandon Shell both free agents, they may need to add a couple players at this position.

Here are the top-10 OT prospects in this class according to the consensus big board.

1

Evan Neal - Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4RRi_0ey6wEvy00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 337 pounds, 34″ arms, 10.125″ hands

Draft Wire scouting report: “One of the most refined offensive linemen in this draft, Neal excels at the technical aspects of playing tackle, as it becomes clear he was coached and drilled into success. His fundamentals are rock-solid, and that clearly shows up both on the stat sheet and the film. His feet are always in the right position, and his arms are always in sync with his feet, which creates a fluid and clean pass block set. He constantly has good leverage in the run game, as well, making him a clean prospect in just about every area.

Projection: Top-10 overall pick

Highlights:

2

Ikem Ekwonu - NC State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeNKZ_0ey6wEvy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, 34″ arms, 10.125″ hands

Draft Wire scouting report: “Ickey’s strongest trait is his run blocking. He’s a ferocious mauler that likes rolling through defenders with ease, using his state-champion wrestling skills to shift defenders and open up massive holes for ball-carriers. When you watch his tape it becomes very clear NC State’s run game was designed to run through Ekwonu, and he should see similar results at the next level as he excels in all run-based schemes as a tackle or guard

.”

Projection: Top-10 overall pick

Highlights:

3

Charles Cross - Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVm08_0ey6wEvy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, 34.5″ arms, 10.75″ hands

Draft Wire scouting report:Cross excels in the most important area for a left tackle, pass protection. He has top-notch balance, strength, and enough athleticism to handle anything a pass rusher can throw at him. Cross uses these tools to mirror opponents consistently, bending and flexing to match the defender’s base and controlling the leverage through the play.”

Projection: Mid first-round pick

Highlights:

4

Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WVi0_0ey6wEvy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, 34.25″ arms, 10.125″ hands

Draft Wire scouting report: “He has enough speed and length to be an excellent lead blocker in any offense, and is the ideal tackle to set the tone for the ground game. Despite his massive frame, Penning doesn’t lack for bend, as he is able to mirror most opponents and never seems particularly overwhelmed on tape. His physical skill set is more than enough to pass block effectively without the ideal fundamentals.”

Projection: Mid first-round pick

Highlights:

5

Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecGYR_0ey6wEvy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 303 pounds, 32.875″ arms, 10.25″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “He is a much better technician than he should be at this stage, but his approach is also mechanical and he could struggle against sophisticated edge defenders until he learns to diversify his pass sets and hand usage. Raimann’s instincts and fundamentals at the position are still in a developmental phase so bumps in the road are expected, but his best football is ahead of him and he should become a long-time starter at left tackle.

Projection: First-round pick

Highlights:

6

Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEXx9_0ey6wEvy00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 384 pounds, 35.125″ arms, 11″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Faalele has been able to overwhelm and move opponents with his sheer mass but might need a little more spice in his play demeanor to become a more willful, nasty block finisher against NFL linemen. He’s ready to stuff a face-up rush attack right now, but lacks the lateral change-of-direction quickness to succeed if left out on an island against speed. He’s played just four total seasons of competitive football so his instincts and technique will continue to sharpen.”

Projection: Second-round pick

Highlights:

7

Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zeb3b_0ey6wEvy00
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, 33.625″ arms, 10.75″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Petit-Frere possesses clutch strength and mirror quickness in pass pro but is soft on his edges, which will be identified and attacked until his play strength and hand-fighting improve. His inability to stalemate stronger players with consistency is a real concern in any scheme. He has plus play traits at a high-priority position but erratic reps against Michigan’s power and Penn State’s quickness generate a “buyer beware” label on a high-floor, low-ceiling left tackle with Day 2 value.”

Projection: Second-round pick

Highlights:

8

Darian Kinnard - Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCyQA_0ey6wEvy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, 35″ arms, 11.25″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Kinnard possesses a thick-boned frame that is very girthy but well proportioned. He’s not a bad athlete but faces limitations with lateral and recovery movements. A transition inside should allow for more advantageous positioning as both a drive blocker and in pass protection. Kinnard is an all-day mauler relying heavily upon a nasty demeanor and physical advantages to overwhelm opponents. However, he could see a substantial downturn in success rate at the pro level unless he spends more time and energy improving his hand usage, footwork and overall technique.”

Projection: Day 2 pick

Highlights:

9

Tyler Smith - Tulsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5KtH_0ey6wEvy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 324 pounds, 34″ arms, 10.75″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Power merchant who plays the game with a field demeanor that can work in his favor on one play and against him on the next snap. Smith is able to displace defenders as a run blocker despite lacking proper hand usage for leverage. He’s explosive and athletic but struggles to sustain and finish what he starts. He’s too quick to discard any semblance of technique in favor of bear-hugging the opponent and drawing a penalty. A move from tackle to guard would allow teams to feature his downhill power in the rushing attack while reducing exposure in pass protection.”

Projection: Day 2 pick

Highlights:

10

Abraham Lucas - Washington State

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, 33.875″ arms, 10.5″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Teams will need to balance the run game limitations against his potential success in pass protection when placing draft value on Lucas. He’s too upright as a drive blocker and too lumbering to get to lateral and second-level blocks. In pass protection, however, his length and power make him a wider target to circumvent for rushers, while his patience and core strength make him tougher to counter. His need for tight end help when protecting against true edge speed could be a catalyst for a move inside to guard. Lucas is scheme-limited but has eventual starting potential at either right tackle or guard.

Projection: Third-round pick

Highlights:

