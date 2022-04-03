Logan Paul Reacts to Miz Turning On Him at WrestleMania 38, Talks Victory

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
Comments / 1