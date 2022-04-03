ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Logan Paul Reacts to Miz Turning On Him at WrestleMania 38, Talks Victory

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Paul won at WrestleMania 38 but also took a Skull Crushing Finale from The Miz, and he discussed both developments after the bout. As noted last night, Paul and Miz defeated The Mysterios on night one of the PPV and immediately after Miz turned on Paul and took him...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miz
Person
Will Smith
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Chris Rock
Person
The Miz
ComicBook

Watch What Happened at WrestleMania 38 After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Steve Austin shocked the world on Saturday night, agreeing to compete in a No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens in the WrestleMania 38 main event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" pulled out the win with a Stone Cold Stunner, then celebrated with fans by downing plenty of beers, hitting more Stunners on Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton and embracing his brother in the ring. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Austin broke out hit ATV and started running laps around the ring again. He then pulled it up to the top of the entrance ramp and posed for a crowd standing atop his vehicle.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Ppv
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change At WWE WrestleMania Saturday

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother, Tony, Speaks Out About Will Smith's Apology

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Tony Rock, is speaking out about Sunday’s incident. During the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will Smith abruptly walked on stage and slapped Chris in the face, after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Tuesday, Tony -- who...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Makes Surprise WWE Return With Message For The Roster

Welcome back. A return can be a very special thing in wrestling as you never know when you might see one. That can make it all the more interesting when you see someone pop up that you didn’t expect. It can be all the more emotional when it is someone who is coming back after a serious issue. That was the case this week, though it wasn’t something that took place on camera.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Heel Stable Possibly Debuting In WWE Soon

It’s important for wrestlers to switch things up from time to time in order to keep their character fresh, and recently Edge has gone full blown heel. Fightful Select reports now that Edge has turned heel WWE is looking to add to his presentation, and giving Edge his own stable is an idea that’s been discussed heavily on the creative side.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy