Greenbrier Street closed down as crews battle fire in Pinch

PINCH, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of Greenbrier Street are closed down in Pinch as crews battle a fire on Pine Street.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in right after 10:05 a.m.

They say there is no word on any injuries.

Pinch VFD, Malden VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance all responded to the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.