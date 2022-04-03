ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinch, WV

Greenbrier Street closed down as crews battle fire in Pinch

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

PINCH, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of Greenbrier Street are closed down in Pinch as crews battle a fire on Pine Street.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in right after 10:05 a.m.

They say there is no word on any injuries.

Pinch VFD, Malden VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance all responded to the scene.

