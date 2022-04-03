ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

City Police Investigating Overnight Double Shooting On Charles Street

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BiUA_0ey6tTtQ00

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 1800 block of N. Charles Street around 12:55 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the location they observed a vehicle with bullet holes leaving the scene.

The officers were able to stop the vehicle in the 900 block of St. Paul Street where they found an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Central District at 410-396-2411.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments / 10

Marcus
23h ago

The policies of the Mayor,States Attorney and the Md State Legislators are all catered towards criminals and not the victims of these criminals.aUntil they change policy nothing will change

Reply(2)
6
Gene Pettit
21h ago

When is Brandon Scott going to Change his Crime Plan? Baltimore City is getting worse every day and it's Always in the News for Murders and Shootings.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen in downtown Baltimore. Montoya Cure, 39, has been missing since March 10. He was last spotted in the 500 block of N. Calvert Street, according to authorities. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 128 pounds, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cure can contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#City Police#Crime Stoppers#Md#Wjz#Twitter
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Outside West Baltimore Corner Store On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of the New York Fried Chicken in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities. A 22-year-old man was gunned down in the 1300 block of W. Baltimore Street for a shooting just after midnight, police said. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, according to authorities. Police shut down the intersection following the shooting and placed orange cones next to shell casings and a lone shoe. Investigators later learned that the man had gotten into a dispute with another male when that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy