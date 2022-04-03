City Police Investigating Overnight Double Shooting On Charles Street

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 1800 block of N. Charles Street around 12:55 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the location they observed a vehicle with bullet holes leaving the scene.

The officers were able to stop the vehicle in the 900 block of St. Paul Street where they found an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Central District at 410-396-2411.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

