Denver, CO

Warmer on Monday with sunshine before next front on Tuesday.

By Stacey Donaldson
 1 day ago
In the wake of the cold front on Sunday, temperatures will warm up and conditions will dry out to start the week.

Monday will stay a bit unsettled in the mountains with a chance for snow showers and high winds. Highs return to the low to mid-60s in Denver.

On Tuesday a strong storm moving through will bring more widespread moisture and high winds.

We'll dry out and cool down slightly for Wednesday, with warmer and dry weather on the way through the end of the week and weekend.

