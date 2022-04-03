ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead at notorious Queens club, cops say

By Tina Moore
 1 day ago

A woman was found dead at a Queens bar with a checkered past on Sunday morning, cops said.

The unidentified woman was found unresponsive by employees at the Cinderella Lounge at 147-38 Northern Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

She was taken to Flushing Hospital and pronounced dead around 4 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wN5z8_0ey6t52T00
The unidentified woman was found unresponsive by employees at the Cinderella Lounge.ellis kaplan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nUuc_0ey6t52T00 The Cinderella Lounge in Queens has a notorious past with the police.

There were no signs of trauma to her body and police said the death may have been caused by an overdose. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The address was previously the site of trouble for NYPD officers.

The property was formerly home to karaoke bar Club JJNY. An NYPD lieutenant and a detective were busted in 2015 for warning the bar’s owners about police raids in exchange for bribes, officials said.

