Augusta, GA

Tiger Woods declares himself ‘a game-time decision’ for 2022 Masters

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After nearly five days of silence since he created a stir by showing up at Augusta National to play an 18-hole practice round with his son Charlie , Tiger Woods spoke on Sunday.

Woods, the five-time Masters winner who’s only 14 months removed from the horrific one-car crash he was in outside of Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021, is planning to play the Masters this week.

Woods’ message, delivered via his Twitter account , came with a caveat.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” Woods said Sunday morning. “It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

Woods, in his post, went on to congratulate 16-year-old Anna Davis on “an amazing win” at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and wished “good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt,” which was taking place Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6N9K_0ey6syEs00 Tiger Woods says he’s “a game-time decision” for the 2022 Masters.Getty Images

Woods’ tack — the “game-time decision” part — is consistent with how he’s gone out of his way to temper expectations in the few times he’s spoken publicly since the crash, which nearly cost him right leg.

Woods last competed in a PGA Tour event at the 2020 Masters. He, of course, last won at the 2019 Masters.

His trip to Augusta on Tuesday was telling: It was a sure sign that he believes his golf game is good enough to win a sixth green jacket and tie Jack Nicklaus for the most ever.

The trip was purely to see how his leg and his stamina would hold up waking 18 holes at Augusta, which is a particularly hilly and difficult walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9KhQ_0ey6syEs00 Tiger Woods playing with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando on Dec. 19, 2021.Getty Images

Woods obviously felt his body was able to withstand the physicality it took Tuesday that he was back in his private jet on Sunday to prepare to compete. It seems only a physical setback in the next couple of days will keep him from teeing it up on Thursday’s opening round.

Woods’ presence this week will overwhelming. Think back to the hysteria of his 2019 win and multiply it by a lot.

This is a player who nearly lost his life in that crash and revealed that his doctors told him they thought they’d have to amputate his right leg .

Fourteen months later, it looks like he’ll be competing at the Masters. It figures to be remarkable — even by the heightened standards of the Masters, the sport’s most celebrated and revered tournament.

With every eyeball and camera fixated on Woods, it figures to help the likes of other top players like Rory McIlroy, who’s making his eighth try at completing the career grand slam by winning his first green jacket.

Comments / 0

