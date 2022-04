Food bank bosses say a growing number of middle-class Britons are coming to them in “desperate” need of help, as chancellor Rishi Sunak was urged to rethink his offer to families struggling with the cost of living crisis.Charity chiefs told The Independent they had seen a surprising rise in people with full-time jobs who cannot cope with rising energy bills and food prices – and expect the trend to get worse.“We’re getting middle-class parents coming to us in a way we’ve never seen before,” said William McGranaghan, manager at the Dad’s House food bank in London’s West Brompton area....

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO