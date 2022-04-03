ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomfret, VT

Snowmobile driver dies during race at Vermont ski area

Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — A 56-year-old New York resident has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont, police said. State police troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a snowmobile crash, the state Department of...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency

Arthur McDougall, a school bus driver in the small town of Topsham, Maine, died shortly after experiencing a medical event behind the wheel on Monday. He was 77. "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away," Maine School Administrative District 75 interim Superintendent Bob Lucy wrote on Facebook on Monday.
TOPSHAM, ME
Q 96.1

Woman Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Western Maine

A 52-year-old Franklin County woman died Monday afternoon after she lost control of her snowmobile on a trail in the Rangeley Lakes area of western Maine and crashed into the trees. The Maine Warden Service reports a group of friends was traveling on four snowmobiles on ITS 84 in Lower...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
KTVZ

Skier, 71, dies at Mt. Ashland Ski Area

ASHLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 71-year-old skier at Mt. Ashland died Friday after being reported missing and found by searchers outside the resort’s boundary ropes, officials said Saturday. The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing Friday afternoon by his skiing partner, the resort said...
ASHLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomfret, VT
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Ski Area#Suicide Six#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Royalton Barracks#Rock The Hills Vt
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Miami Herald

Avalanche buries skier under snow for up to 23 minutes, Utah rescuers say

A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WTAJ

Hermit: ‘I know my days are numbered’ at disputed woodlot

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to leave realizes that his time there is drawing to a close. David Lidstone, who just turned 82, is scheduled for a contempt of court hearing Thursday in his tug-of-war with a Vermont […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy