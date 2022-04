Surry Community College will be hosting a Viticulture & Enology Open House on Friday, April 29, starting at 1 p.m. During the open house, prospective viticulture and enology students will tour the Surry Cellars winery and vineyard and meet Enology Instructor David Bower and Viticulture Instructor Sarah Bowman. Attendees will be also able to apply to college and receive help with financial aid and class registration in preparation for the fall 2022 semester. Additionally, there will be a chance to learn from industry members during the meet and greet session.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO