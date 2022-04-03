LA women's group rallies for lives of murdered, missing Black women: 'We matter too'

A group dedicated to bringing attention to the lives of murdered and missing Black women rallied in Leimert Park Saturday, calling for justice and peace.

The Women's Leadership Project , a Los Angeles-based organization that advocates for young people of color, held its second annual #Standing4BlackGirls event.

It was meant to amplify the voices of Black women along with sexual and domestic violence survivors.

Women face maternal care deserts in Black neighborhoods and Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.

Organizers say Black women make up less than 15% of the U.S. population, but account for more than a third of all missing women. They say Black women are also more likely to become victims of gun violence committed by someone they know.

"When we say, 'Protect Black girls at all costs,' we're not guarding everybody else, we're saying that we matter too. Black females matter too," said Ashantee Polk with the Women's Leadership Project. "If you see a Black woman in danger, don't stand there. If you see something, say something."

Meanwhile, some speakers emphasized the importance of looking out for your mental health.

"I really want to create a safe space," said a speaker who works as a therapist. "A lot of lives have been taken here."

Nearly 140 Black women die every day from preventable diseases, but t it doesn't have to be this way. This nonprofit offers a solution that empowers Black women to take control of their health - one step at a time.