Police have intervened after P&O workers blocked a road leading to the Port of Dover.Dozens of employees who lost their jobs on Thursday stood on the road holding banners and flags saying “Stop the P&O jobs carve up”.It came after buses carrying agency workers hired to replace them appeared to arrive at the Kent port.A lorry driver trying to enter the port began shouting and beeping at those in the road, before being told “We’re not moving”.Another driver, Richard Gamby, said: “I understand what they’re doing but I want to get home – I’ve been up since four.”Police officers then...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 18 DAYS AGO