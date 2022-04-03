ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Receiver class produced against press coverage

By Jared Mueller
 1 day ago
Before the start of the NFL’s league year, it was all but decided (by fans and media) that the Cleveland Browns would be selecting a wide receiver with the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft. The need was seen as just that great.

Since then, the Browns acquired Amari Cooper to become their top receiver in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. The team then turned around and dealt their first-round pick, along with a lot more, to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

While Cooper is a part of the answer at receiver and a top quarterback can raise the level of his receivers, Cleveland may still be in search of a receiver high in the upcoming draft.

The receiver class is considered very good this year with many expected to go in the first round. The Browns could continue to be aggressive to move up to get one or, due to the depth at the position, find one sliding to them in the second or third round.

One interesting data set shows just how good the group is as a whole in producing against press coverage on the outside:

Due to his injury, Drake London had a limited sample size but, due to his size and strength, was very good against press coverage. As noted, Jahan Dotson was regularly running routes against this coverage but is a smaller, lighter receiver which leads to less success.

While Williams may be considered the top receiver in this class, this information is concerning.

If Cleveland does look to receivers on day two of the draft, George Pickens, Skyy Moore and Alec Pierce could be options as outside receivers. Due to his medical issue limiting his predraft performance, London could also fall into the second round. That group could give the Browns another dynamic playmaker no matter how they are covered.

Dotson could be an option as well. His close to average production may be less of a concern as he is more likely to be used off the line of scrimmage as a slot receiver in the pros.

