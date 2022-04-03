ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

N. Patterson Avenue closed after car accident in Winston-Salem

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNG89_0ey6rVs800

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — According to Winston-Salem police, all lanes of the 2300 block of N. Patterson Avenue from Twenty-Fourth Street to N. Glenn Avenue are closed for the time being.

Police say that the closure is being caused by an investigation into a car accident as well as downed power lines at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Police say that drivers should avoid the area and plan to make a detour if their route of travel typically passes through the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $25,000 a year for life

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Pfaff, of Winston-Salem, went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket as well and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pfaff said he has a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#N Patterson Avenue#Wghp
WRAL News

Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police identify victim killed in downtown stabbing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they have identified the victim in the deadly stabbing in downtown on Sunday. Authorities identified the victim as James Roseborough. According to an updated press release shared by the Winston-Salem Police Department, officials said Roseborough had been involved in an altercation before he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were charged in the overdose death of an Indian Trail woman in December. Rachel Bjelde died as a direct result of an overdose of fentanyl, according to detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities identified Misty J. Davis, of Charlotte, as...
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
KVIA

Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, hotel Saturday. The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg. Investigators said Sunday three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMY NEWS2

Troopers identify person killed in Thomasville crash on Unity Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Thomasville Monday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Unity Street near Sunrise Avenue in Randolph County. Troopers said 22-year-old Jakob Jordan Stanley of Sophia, N.C., was traveling north on Unity Street in a 2014 Ford Fusion before crossing the center lane and hitting Wayne E. Garrett, 50, V.A., the driver of a 2017 Hino box truck head-on.
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in Elon Ossipee Road car crash in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died in an Alamance County car crash according to state troopers. At 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to Elon Ossipee Road near Amick Road after hearing reports of a crash. At the scene, troopers found a 2009 Chevrolet HHR that overturned and struck a tree. Gage […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy