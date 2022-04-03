N. Patterson Avenue closed after car accident in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — According to Winston-Salem police, all lanes of the 2300 block of N. Patterson Avenue from Twenty-Fourth Street to N. Glenn Avenue are closed for the time being.

Police say that the closure is being caused by an investigation into a car accident as well as downed power lines at the scene.

Police say that drivers should avoid the area and plan to make a detour if their route of travel typically passes through the area.

