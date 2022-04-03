ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Back home where it started, why induction into Nebraska High School HOF 'means a little more' for Niles Paul

By CLARK GRELL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoDKq_0ey6qjAn00
Niles Paul leaves the field after the Nebraska football team defeated Kansas 31-17 in 2009 in Lawrence, Kansas. Journal Star file photo

After spending some time in Jacksonville, Florida, as a retired NFL football player, Niles Paul is home again.

He moved back to Omaha just two weeks ago, reconnecting with family, friends and, of course, his favorite spots to grab a bite to eat.

Time Out Foods, known for its fried chicken, has been visited a few times already, Paul says.

Yeah, Paul is back where it all started, and a recent phone call helped bring back to life some of those memories growing up in Omaha. The Omaha North graduate and former Husker wide receiver was told he was going to be inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School.

Paul will join a class that includes Alex Henery, Dominique Kelley, K.C. Cowgill, Chris Bober and Amber Hegge, among others.

Paul has accomplished a lot as a high school, college and professional athlete — including a near-decade career in the NFL — but this honor hits close to home.

"This one means a little more because this is where I'm from, this is where I grew up," Paul said Friday. "I am forever grateful and I feel like this achievement, it just doesn't reflect me, but reflects my whole community and everybody that assisted me and helped me get to where I need to be."

It's also special because Paul recalls going to a Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame ceremony to see his cousin Ahman Green be inducted in 2010.

Football offered a lot of great opportunities for Paul. He played wideout at Nebraska from 2007-10 and his speed made him an elite returner in special teams. He transformed his body to play tight end at Washington and Jacksonville in the NFL before retiring from the game in 2019.

But those who followed him in high school will tell you, Paul could do it all as a multi-sport athlete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QNRw_0ey6qjAn00

He averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds in basketball as a junior for the Vikings, and grabbed a lot of medals on the track.

Paul won four state gold medals as a junior and swept the 110- and 300-meter hurdle titles as a senior.

"I always thought I was probably going to run track, but football really had my heart," said Paul, who was the Journal Star's 2009 boys athlete of the year. "I had to choose and I obviously chose football."

Though Paul focused on football when he set foot at Nebraska, legend has it he liked to challenge some of the campus' elite athletes to competitions.

Paul, Rex Burkhead and Prince Amukamara — two more future NFL players — were part of a team that challenged the Husker volleyball team to a volleyball match.

"We started talking trash in the weight room and it led to us having a full-on little competition," Paul recalls. "We ended up getting ran, but it was cool. We tried."

Those were good times for Paul, but so were his days in high school where Paul helped put Omaha North football back on the map. He became the first Omaha North football player to sign with NU since 1998.

"High school was obviously some of my favorite times involved in sports," Paul said. "It was less serious and you could enjoy it, it was pure.

"I just think some of my favorite memories is the comradery I had in the locker room and the life-long friendships that started in high school, and being able to have the support of my community."

Though Paul left the state to play in the NFL, he always wanted to leave an impact on his community. He bought football uniforms and gear for the Omaha North program several times, and held football camps in the metro area.

A new journey begins soon for Paul, who will join Omaha North as an assistant football coach for Larry Martin, a mentor of Paul's.

"It's been a roller-coaster," Paul said of life after football. "When you've been playing football your whole life, you've been kind of bred to be a football player and you've always been told to be ready for all of it to end, but you're never really ready for it to be over.

"It was a struggle and I think that's the important part is that the struggle and the transition from going a professional football player to kind of being a regular person, it's a transition period and I've been trying to find things that excite me and motivate (me). That's been a journey in itself."

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Exponent
The Exponent

3K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

641K+

Views

Follow The Exponent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Prediction For 5-Star QB Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Saturday morning, a new prediction rolled in for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Recruiting expert Mike Farrell suggested the two “lead dogs” are Alabama and Texas. He later picked the Longhorns as the next landing spot for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. “But...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Basketball
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Local
Florida Basketball
Omaha, NE
Basketball
City
Washington, NE
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Niles Paul
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Time Out#Omaha North#Husker#Lincoln East High School
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Punished For Inappropriate Physical Contact

Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings will serve a five-game suspension at the start of the 2022-23 season and pay a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate physical contact” with a player, the university announced on Saturday. The university’s internal investigation ruled that the contact was an “isolated incident.”...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To Kansas’ Dominant Performance

Dick Vitale was thoroughly impressed with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. KU handled Villanova from wire-to-wire. Pulling away in the end, 81-65, on their way to the NCAA championship game. Vitale took to his Twitter after the game to share his thoughts on Kansas’ outstanding night. “The Kansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There Are 2 Final Four Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

After several weeks of action, there are just four teams that can win the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Three regions saw their No. 1 seeds fall with Kansas being the lone No. 1 seed to make the Final Four. Two No. 2 seeds in Duke and Villanova are still alive, while North Carolina is the highest-remaining seed at No. 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy