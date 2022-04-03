Missing Arizona girl found safe in South Carolina apartment

WSOC Police Generic (WSOC)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A 12-year-old southern Arizona girl missing for more than a week has been found safe in South Carolina and a man is facing charges of kidnapping and custodial interference, authorities said Wednesday.

Graham County Sheriff’s officials said Betty Taylor went for a walk near her Safford home on March 20. Six hours later when she hadn’t return home, her family contacted authorities and a search began.

With the help of the FBI, sheriff’s officials said the missing girl was found Wednesday in the Kelly Court, Bluffton apartment of 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis and was unharmed.

Authorities said Schultheis has been booked into a Beaufort County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona.

Arrangements were being made to unite the girl with her family.

South Carolina authorities said Schultheis was out on bond for the kidnapping of two sisters, ages 10 and 12, from their Aiken County home in September 2020.

