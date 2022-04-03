ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chancellor always looking at how else he can help with rising costs – Shapps

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjHHG_0ey6pvYU00

The Chancellor will always be looking at what else he can do to support people, a Cabinet minister said as he faced questions over the Government’s handling of the cost-of-living crisis.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Rishi Sunak has “already provided billions and billions of pounds to try to relieve the pressure”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has lambasted the Government for what he claims are “pathetic” attempts to ease the burden on people struggling with rising bills.

That sentiment was echoed by shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds , who said on Sunday he is “angry” at the scale of the crisis, arguing that ministers have not done enough to tackle the problem.

I want to absolutely be clear, given the Chancellor’s record, I’m sure he’ll always be looking what else he can do

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme that the Government’s proposals for investing in nuclear energy should not be used as a “smokescreen” to obscure the “real issue” at hand.

“Whatever the long-term energy strategy the Government will unveil, it can’t get away from the fact they’ve got to take some action now to help people,” he said.

Asked about the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Shapps told the same programme: “We’re trying to do what we can – you’re asking if we’ll do more – I want to absolutely be clear, given the Chancellor’s record, I’m sure he’ll always be looking what else he can do.

“He’s already provided billions and billions of pounds to try to relieve the pressure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WX91U_0ey6pvYU00

He went on to tell the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “I don’t rule out the fact that we may need to do more still.”

But he also suggested in interviews on Sunday that the way poverty data is presented can be “somewhat misleading”.

Put to him that hundreds of thousands more children are being pushed into poverty, he told Sophy Ridge: “I don’t want to sort of get us lost in numbers here, but poverty is divided into both absolute and relative (poverty), and sometimes the way it’s presented can be somewhat misleading to say the least.”

The Resolution Foundation think tank has said a further 1.3 million people are set to fall into absolute poverty next year, including 500,000 children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s87ty_0ey6pvYU00

Mr Shapps added: “I do not mean to in any way, shape or form underplay it because you don’t have to be an expert – you just look at the cost of living, as you mentioned, the increase in inflation… it’s very substantial. And that’s why the Chancellor’s already come forward with £22 billion.”

Speaking to Sunday Morning, Mr Reynolds criticised what he deemed to be a lack of action from ministers to tackle rising living costs.

“I sit here this morning and I feel angry at the scale of the crisis people in this country are facing and the lack of response from Government in the spring statement – and promises on announcements in future just won’t cut it,” he said.

Referring to the Government’s upcoming energy security strategy, he said: “The energy statement… will deal with long-term issues of supply, I understand it, it will not be about help now, and the Government has to understand the scale of this crisis.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

583K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Britain’s ‘desperate’ middle-class are turning to food banks

Food bank bosses say a growing number of middle-class Britons are coming to them in “desperate” need of help, as chancellor Rishi Sunak was urged to rethink his offer to families struggling with the cost of living crisis.Charity chiefs told The Independent they had seen a surprising rise in people with full-time jobs who cannot cope with rising energy bills and food prices – and expect the trend to get worse.“We’re getting middle-class parents coming to us in a way we’ve never seen before,” said William McGranaghan, manager at the Dad’s House food bank in London’s West Brompton area....
CHARITIES
BBC

Chancellor must do more to help poorest households, charity says

A leading debt charity is calling on the chancellor to use this week's Spring Statement to do more to help poorer households. StepChange is calling on Rishi Sunak to increase welfare benefits and offer more help with energy bills. Without that, many more people will fall into "problem debt" the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jonathan Reynolds
Person
Grant Shapps
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
BBC

Norfolk man who helped 19 Ukrainian refugees says UK 'embarrassing'

A man helped 19 Ukrainians travel from the country's border with Poland said the UK approach to refugees was "embarrassing". Adam Hale-Sutton, from Norwich, was part of a group who delivered aid to Poland and then collected the refugees. The Ukrainians were heading to Ireland after "problem after problem" trying...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absolute Poverty#Energy Security#Billions And Billions#Inflation#Uk#Cabinet#Labour#Sky#Government
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Scotland more bitter and inward-facing today than when I was young – Ross

He will address his first in-person Scottish Conservative conference as leader on Saturday. Scotland has become a “far more bitter and inward-facing” place, Douglas Ross will declare during an address to his party’s conference. The Scottish Conservative chief will speak to his first in-person conference as party...
POLITICS
BBC

Rising bills and frugal living on Scotland's islands

Increasing living costs mean hard choices for residents of the Western Isles. Limited public transport options mean rising fuel costs are hitting the islands hard. People in South Uist say the cost of energy is making them reconsider how they live. Some residents have been sharing their stories of the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

British couple forced to leave a Ukrainian mother and her two children in Calais after trying to transport them to the UK blame the Government's 'painfully slow' refugee scheme

A British couple forced to leave three Ukrainian refugees in Calis have blasted the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme as 'painfully slow'. Graham and Angela Coton, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, delivered humanitarian aid to Lublin, Poland, on Saturday. On their way back, they had hoped to take a Ukrainian mother...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
BBC

Covid in Scotland: What's behind the latest surge?

Just a few weeks ago it seemed Covid was at last losing its grip on our lives. Under the Scottish government's strategic framework for managing Covid, Monday 21 March was meant to be the date when the last legal restrictions would be lifted. Now, against a backdrop of surging cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall. Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims. Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions. The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Amelia Dimoldenberg calls Tories ‘callous, power hungry millionaires’ after Rishi Sunak’s budget announcement

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg has called out the UK government over Rishi Sunak’s spring budget statement.In a tweet reacting to measures imposed by Sunak to try and counter the cost of living crisis, Dimoldenberg criticised the chancellor of the exchequer for not doing enough to help poorer households. It is estimated that 1.3 million people will fall into poverty as a result in the rise in the cost of living.“The Tories are not your friend, “ Dimoldenberg said. “They are callous, power hungry millionaires looking out for only themselves.“They should be ashamed of yesterday’s budget.”The popular YouTuber,...
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

P&O Ferries is not the first in UK waters to hire low-cost workers

If Grant Shapps hoped P&O Ferries would fold before his ultimatum this week and reinstate 800 sacked workers, a letter by return quickly disabused him. Such a move, P&O Ferries’ chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite said, would lead to the company collapsing, adding the transport secretary was “ignoring the situation’s fundamental and factual realities”.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Government seizes 192ft superyacht moored in Canary Wharf: £38m vessel owned by mystery Russian businessman with 'infinite wine cellar' and fresh-water swimming pool is first to be grabbed by UK

A 192ft superyacht owned by a Russian businessman with an 'infinite wine cellar' and fresh-water swimming pool has been seized in east London as part of sanctions against Russia, Grant Shapps has announced. UK officials boarded £38million Phi - named after the mathematical concept - in Canary Wharf on Tuesday....
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

583K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy