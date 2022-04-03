UNC Basketball Drops Cold ‘Farewell’ Tweet After Final Four Win Over Duke

North Carolina’s twitter account said goodbye to Mike Krzyzewski with a short and sweet message.

After a week of hype, North Carolina vs. Duke lived up to it all, culminating in a Tar Heels win to send Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

The win was sweet for North Carolina, a team that already spoiled Coach K’s final home game . So, how was the team’s Twitter account going to announce victory for such a momentous occasion?

They used one word: “Farewell.”

The final dagger came from guard Caleb Love, who hit a three-pointer while up one point with under 30 seconds left in the game. Love finished with 28 points in the game to lead all scorers, including North Carolina’s final six points.

It will be hard for the Tar Heels to top this victory, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to end the career of their greatest rival. However, they now have to put that all aside to play one more game, a national championship with Kansas .

For Krzyzewski, despite this run being over, he is proud of how Duke fought to the end . He added he will worry about his future at another time, but last night he just wanted to be there for his players.

