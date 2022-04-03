ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State gymnastics finishes third in NCAA regional final

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago
The Michigan State gymnastics team saw its season come to an end in the NCAA regional finals Saturday night in Seattle, as the Spartans finished third behind Utah and Alabama.

But the Spartans didn't go down without a fight, as they set a program record for overall team score with 197.625 points. That was the third time this season they've broken the record. The previous markwas 197.575, set vs. Western Michigan on March 5.

Utah finished first with a score of 198.200, followed by Alabama at 198.175. Stanford was fourth with 197.250.

On Saturday, MSU also broke the program record for best score on the vault with a 49.400, breaking a record that had stood since 1996. Baleigh Garcia, Skyla Schulte and Gabi Stephen all scored 9.900 for the Spartans.

From Friday:Michigan State gymnastics advances to NCAA regional finals

Star Senior:Gymnast Lea Mitchell always believed in Michigan State. Now she's led MSU to the NCAA regionals.

Schulte was the all-around winner, posting a score of 39.600 over four events. She tied her career-best on the floor with a 9.950 and added to her high-scoring night with a 9.925 on beam, 9.900 on vault and 9.825 on bars. Schulte tied for the floor title with Kyla Bryant of Stanford, Sydney Soloski and Grace McCallum of Utah, and Lexi Graber and Emily Gaskins of Alabama.

This was the Spartans' first appearance in the postseason since 2016 and their best finish since 1998.

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend.

